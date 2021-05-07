iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617,580 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.74.

