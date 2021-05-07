iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,117 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.58. 6,617,580 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

