iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,466,000 after buying an additional 393,895 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,349,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 307,026 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 244,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 272,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 91,545 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63.

