iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65.

