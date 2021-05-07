iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Cut by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,144 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 5.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882,779 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70.

