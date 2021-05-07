iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $167.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.15. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

