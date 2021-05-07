iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,768,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,935,000 after buying an additional 234,658 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 126,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,203. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.55. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

