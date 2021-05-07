iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.3% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $423.84. 275,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,875. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $422.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.