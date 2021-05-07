iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $423.52. The company had a trading volume of 265,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,875. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.