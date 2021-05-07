iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,091 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $424.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,875. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $422.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

