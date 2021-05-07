iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 91,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 235,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.22. The company had a trading volume of 124,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,336. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.