Isoray (ISR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN: ISR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/5/2021 – Isoray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “
ISR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 641,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,991,138. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.
