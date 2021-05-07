Isoray (ISR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN: ISR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2021 – Isoray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

4/28/2021 – Isoray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Isoray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Isoray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Isoray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Isoray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Isoray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – Isoray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

ISR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 641,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,991,138. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Isoray by 179.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,399,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 899,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 837,832 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 236,538 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 145,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Isoray by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

