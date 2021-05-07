Italo (XTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,347.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. Italo has a total market cap of $82,285.71 and approximately $7,347.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Italo has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00261309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.03 or 0.01114774 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.64 or 0.00751801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.00 or 0.99976420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

