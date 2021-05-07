ITO Utility Token (IUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 4,873.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $4.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00263411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.37 or 0.01166048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.60 or 0.00759513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,664.72 or 0.99856095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

