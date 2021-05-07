Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Itron in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

ITRI stock opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Itron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

