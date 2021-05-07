IVERIC bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for IVERIC bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

ISEE opened at $7.04 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $7.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $634.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in IVERIC bio by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.