J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 26,400 National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIZZ. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

