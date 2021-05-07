James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 790,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,456.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $23,440.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $71,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $72,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $25,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $28,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $131.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

