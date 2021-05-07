James Smith Purchases 1,038 Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Stock

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) insider James Smith purchased 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Shares of CNE stock traded up GBX 0.69 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 173.79 ($2.27). The stock had a trading volume of 903,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,961. The firm has a market capitalization of £867.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.55. Cairn Energy PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 117.53 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

CNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 198.50 ($2.59).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

