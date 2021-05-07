Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,322 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

