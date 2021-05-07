Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.22 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1,427.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,209 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Graco worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Graco stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

