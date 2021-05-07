Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,591 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 687,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 654,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,814 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 540,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 418,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 73,086 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 385,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDR opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

