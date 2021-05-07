Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Atlas in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATCO. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Atlas stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Atlas has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Atlas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

