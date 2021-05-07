Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JAZZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.94.
JAZZ stock opened at $172.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $178.64.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
