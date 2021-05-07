Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JAZZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.94.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ stock opened at $172.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.