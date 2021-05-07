JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for JELD-WEN in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Shares of JELD opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

