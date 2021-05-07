JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,347. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.45.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

