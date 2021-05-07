JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FROG stock traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 4,960,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82. JFrog has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

