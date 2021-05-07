JMP Securities Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $195.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target upped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.19.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $13.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average of $143.61. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

