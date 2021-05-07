John B. Hess Sells 609,858 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John B. Hess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of Hess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,303,500.00.

Shares of HES traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.53. 1,820,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after purchasing an additional 427,304 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

