John Peter Rau Sells 15,000 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,721.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 282,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,876. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.