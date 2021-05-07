Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.580-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.820 EPS.

JCI stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 43,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

