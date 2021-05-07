Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $141.76. 227,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,929. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

In related news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,312 shares of company stock worth $1,032,955. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

