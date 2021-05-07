Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $132.95 and last traded at $134.96. Approximately 549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $427,684.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,312 shares of company stock worth $1,032,955 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

