Joseph M. Nowicki Purchases 6,274 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Stock

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE LL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.19. 451,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $701.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

