JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Security Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Security Asset Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 5.4% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 25,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.