JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $160.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

