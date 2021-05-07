JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,369 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,828,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77.

