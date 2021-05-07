Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) were up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 30,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.