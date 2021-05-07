Jupiter 1-Day Volume Hits $2.75 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $6.98 million and $2.75 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00268821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.58 or 0.01138393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00764714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,110.49 or 0.99625769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

