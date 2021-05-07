Jupiter (JUP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.17 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $2.17 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00263437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $646.57 or 0.01108747 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.90 or 0.00764645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.48 or 1.00110412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.