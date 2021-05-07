Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Coverage Initiated at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TKAYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock remained flat at $$10.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. 342,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,366. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

