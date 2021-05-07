Just Group (LON:JUST) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.00

Just Group plc (LON:JUST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.70 ($1.43), with a volume of 389770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.10 ($1.41).

Several research firms have issued reports on JUST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 65.33 ($0.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 16.38.

In related news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £160,555.14 ($209,766.32).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

