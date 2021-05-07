JustBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $27,026.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

