Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Pareto Securities

Equities researchers at Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KSLLF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,055. Kalera AS has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

About Kalera AS

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

