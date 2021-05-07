Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kaman in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,838.61 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kaman by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kaman by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kaman by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

