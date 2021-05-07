KARMA (KARMA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.10 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 896.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $68.10 million and $172.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 2,486.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005338 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00107566 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

