Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS) fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 19,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 33,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Kaya in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.89 target price for the company.

Kaya Company Profile (OTC:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc, engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name.

