KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.37

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 20378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,382 shares of company stock worth $9,743,306. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

