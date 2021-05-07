KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 20,607 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY during the first quarter worth $213,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JOYY by 0.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in JOYY by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in JOYY by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 151,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $148.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

