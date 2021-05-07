KBC Group NV Buys 13,662 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of 51job by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in 51job by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.77. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

